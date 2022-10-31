A military funeral is expected to be held for Woman Police Constable Susan Duncan-Thomas on Friday.
Duncan-Thomas died in a vehicular accident near Gasparillo on Wednesday night.
Duncan-Thomas, 57, had attended a prayer meeting and visited her daughter and grandchildren at the home they shared in Tarouba before heading to the residence she had in Arouca, to be closer to work.
She was driving along the north-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Harmony Hall overpass around 9 p.m., when a Nissan Navara crashed into the driver’s side of her Hyundai Creta.
She died at the scene.
Her daughter Sonja Thomas on Saturday told the Express that Duncan-Thomas sustained multiple injuries in the crash and an autopsy showed she had injuries to her lungs, liver and brain. She also had broken ribs and limbs.
Duncan-Thomas, a mother of three and grandmother of five, was a police officer for about 27 years and worked in the Mounted Branch, Court and Process Division and the Barataria, Carenage, Mon Repos and San Juan stations. She was last attached to Maloney police station.
She was described as a person who loved life and enjoyed helping others. Members of the St James Pentecostal Church, in a post offering condolences to her family, said she was a mighty prayer warrior and a woman of God.
The funeral for Duncan-Thomas is expected to be held on Friday afternoon at D’Abadie Pentecostal Church.