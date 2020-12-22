Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, has granted approval to allow Corporations to utilize a maximum of one million dollars from their “Unspent Balances” to combat water challenges faced by various communities across the island.
This is in accordance with Section 112 (2) of the Municipal Corporations Act, Chapter 25:04.
On Monday Hosein hosted a virtual meeting with the Permanent Secretary Ms. Desdra Bascombe, Deputy Permanent Secretary Mr. Raymond Seepaul all Mayors, Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to discuss the use of up to $1 million dollars from their unspent balances to assist Corporations in providing critical service upgrades and repairs to water tenders and water trucking in order to assist with the efficient provision of water across all municipalities.
Hosein said “With the approval to use up to 1 million dollars, each Corporation will be better able to help those in need in their regions, boroughs and cities. Water is critical! Each citizen needs to have access to potable water, not just at Christmas time, but all year round. We must also remember that we are in the midst of a global pandemic and having clean water is of paramount importance to curb the spread of the coronavirus.”
He said the Ministry will be working with the Municipal Corporations to ensure that the necessary procedures are followed and requests for utilization of unspent balances are urgently processed.