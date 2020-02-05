A Gasparillo taxi driver and his wife who are accused of 963 fraud offences amounting to $7.4 million, were granted $4 million bail on the allegations.
Brahim Rampersad, 41, and his wife, Amrita Rampersad, were ordered to have separate securities for the $2 million bail they were each granted.
Another man jointly charged with them - Carl Lee, also of Gasparillo - was granted $300,000 bail.
The three reappeared before San Fernando Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on Wednesday.
At their first court appearance on Monday it took Connor approximately seven hours to read all of the charges.
The three are accused of fraudulently transferring $7.4 million from a shipping company in Point Lisas.
The charges against them included larceny, falsification of accounts and money laundering, which allegedly occurred between 2013 and 2016.
Charges were laid by Sgt Samuel of the Fraud Squad while senior superintendent of the Fraud Squad, Kenneth Deosaran, was also involved in the case.
Connor said 558 of the offences allegedly occurred in Couva and asked police prosecutor Cleydon Seedan if these were to be transferred to the Couva magistrates' court.
Seedan said there was no need for the transfer, as those and the 405 offences which occurred in San Fernando, could be heard in the same court to save judicial time.
Brahim Rampersad was charged with 21 money laundering offences, 159 larceny offences, as well as 63 other larceny offences jointly with his wife.
Amrita Rampersad was charged with 504 offences of falsification of accounts, 137 larceny offences and 43 money laundering offences.
Lee was charged with 36 offences of larceny amounting to $396,000.
In application for bail, the Rampersads' attorney, Renuka Rambhajan, said the couple was married, and the parents of two children aged three and 11 years.
The attorney said that Brahim Rampersad was employed as a taxi driver, and his wife, Amrita Rampersad, was an operations executive at an energy and marine services company at Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando.
Rambhajan said the couple had been in custody since January 28 when they were detained by police at their home at Gopaul Avenue.
The attorney said her two clients were not "flight risks" and would abide by the bail conditions.
She asked the magistrate to also consider that the offences were not of a violent nature, and the couple was not a threat to society.
She said Brahim Rampersad had a previous conviction over ten years ago, and his wife had no previous or pending court matters.
Lee, who was charged with 36 fraud charges, was also employed as a taxi and delivery driver, his attorney, Akini Cobbler, said.
In his bail application, Cobbler said Lee lived with his parents at Bonne Aventure Road and was in a common law relationship for ten years.
Connor granted the couple each $2 million bail with no cash alternative, and with separate securities, pending approval by the magistracy registrar.
Lee was granted $300,000 bail pending approval by the magistracy registrar.
They were all instructed to surrender their passports and report to the Fraud Squad office in San Fernando on Mondays and Fridays.
The charges were laid following a report of payroll fraud by the Point Lisas- based Caribbean Crewing and Manning Services Ltd that an investigation was launched by the police.
An audit investigation found the company had lost $7.4 million over a three-year period.
Six people were identified as allegedly receiving fraudulent salaries.
The matters were adjourned to March 4.