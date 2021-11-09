A warehouse of detergent and hand sanitizer was destroyed in a fire that threatened to spread to businesses in the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, Couva, on Monday night.
At its height, officers from three fire departments in the central and south divisions battled the blaze at Gemini Inks Caribbean Limited, located at Demarara Drive.
A statement from the Fire Service stated that the single storey building began burning at around 6.20pm. The building used for storage of ink and ink products was currently being used to house detergent and hand sanitizer.
Fire officers from the Chaguanas, Couva and Mon Repos fire stations responded to assist in extinguishing the blaze.
Videos circulating on social media showed the fire releasing large plumes of smoke into the sky and roads leading to the industrial estate were cordoned off.
The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) disconnected supply in the area as a precaution, the Express was told.
Almost three hours later the fire was contained.
Fire officers returned to the scene on Tuesday to investigate the cause of the fire. Chief Fire Officer Bristo, Ag Assistant Chief Fire Officer Harper and Ag Divisional
Fire Officer Rampersad were at the scene to oversee the operations.