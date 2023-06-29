Forfeiture proceedings have begun against three people after the police allegedly found millions in cash at a house in Debe.
The proceedings commenced after the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC concluded that there was sufficient evidence under the provisions of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
According to police reports, on June 9 and 11 2021, a joint operation was conducted by members of the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB) and the Customs and Excise Division, where the officers searched the premises of Shelly Ann Ramlochan, Vedesh Maharaj and Varune Arjoon at Ghandi Village, Debe.
During the searches it is alleged that a quantity of cash totalling $2,146,103 TT currency, $58,194 US currency, $1,265 Canadian currency and $245 EC currency, was found in the house. A large quantity of uncustomed alcohol and 47 cans of pepper spray were also allegedly found at various locations within the house. A taser and two firearms with 28 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition were allegedly found in a vehicle with a quantity of the cash.
Ramlochan was charged with possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking, possession of ammunition and possession of a prohibited weapon (taser) on June 13, 2021 by constable Woodley of the FIB.
He also charged Maharaj on that day with possession of prohibited weapons for the purpose of trafficking in relation to the pepper spray. Arjoon was charged with offences relating to the uncustomed goods (alcohol) by Customs Officer Jermaine Roberts in June 2021.
The cash was seized and detained in keeping with the provision of Section 38 of the Proceeds of Crime Act Chapter 11:27. Further to the charges being laid, a financial investigation was conducted in relation to the cash seized, by Sgt Samuel of the FIB and overseen by ACP Wendell Lucas of the White Collar Crime Division.
The file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, where the DPP found sufficient evidence to commence forfeiture proceedings against the suspects in relation to the total sum of cash seized.
Two forfeiture applications were filed on June 9 and 14, 2023 representing the total sum. The matter is currently before the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.