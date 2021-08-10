Police seized a quantity of cocaine and marijuana valued at more than $22 million in Moruga today.
An intelligence-led exercise was carried out in Moruga during the hours of 4 am and 1 pm today.
This exercise was coordinated by Senior Supt Lucia Winchester and spearheaded by Asp Ramdass. It included officers of the Southern Division Task Force and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).
As a result of intelligence received, the officers proceeded to a bushy area off La Lune Road, Moruga, where a search was conducted. Four crocus bags containing a quantity of brown and black packets were found. A further check revealed the brown packets to contain plant material resembling cannabis and the black packets containing a white substance resembling cocaine.
The officers also proceeded to another location along the La Lune Road where further checks were made along the shoreline where they found a crocus bag containing four brown packets. The brown packets each contained plant material resembling cannabis. The black packets containing a white substance scaled 46.42 kilos with a street value of $21,538,880, whilst the brown packets containing plant material resembling cannabis scaled 78 kilos with a street value of $540,000. No one was arrested.