Thirty-one-year-old Amar Ramsingh was beaten and shot at his home in Rousillac on Saturday evening after being awakened and attacked by three intruders.
Ramsingh, who operates a minimart on the lower level of the building and rents the upper level, told police yesterday he had been asleep shortly after midnight when he was attacked by the three unknown suspects who entered his home.
He said a slim-built man, dark brown in complexion, clad in dark-coloured clothing and a mask covering his face, grabbed onto him and two additional suspects joined in a scuffle.
According to a police report, Ramsingh then heard an explosion and felt a burning sensation to the left of his waist.
The intruders ran away.
Police arrived at the scene and met with Ramsingh’s 39-year-old tenant Amit Ramsawak who yesterday told the Express that he received a call from Ramsingh at around 12.15 a.m. informing him that he had been shot.
Ramsawak, who said he had been renting the upper level from Ramsingh for the past year, added that he had rushed home from work and contacted emergency services.
“When I got there he was sitting and bleeding. I was on the phone with the ambulance and they were taking a long time to come so my wife threw a cloth for him and I was putting him in my car when the police came,” he said.
He said he transported Ramsingh to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.
Motive is yet to be established
Police say the victim is now being treated and is awaiting X-ray services. A motive is yet to be established, they said.
Ramsawak, who often works late at night, said that his wife and two daughters were alone upstairs when the incident occurred. He said he was unsure of whether the attack was intended for him as he often returns home after midnight.
“The guy does not have much. He is struggling to fix upstairs and he can barely make the funds to repair the roof. He is happy that I am here because I am paying him rent and he is trying to reopen a bar downstairs and he can’t do that. It could have been him or me. We have to think about both sides. I am a proprietor of two bars and I sometimes finish way hours in the morning. So we really don’t know,” he said.
He added that the situation was a frightening one and said much more could be done to address the issue of crime. Citizens, he said, were afraid to stay in their own country.
“Citizens are trying too hard to make ends meet and it is not safe any more. We have to pay taxes and what is the Government doing for the people? The only thing that works in this country is corruption. That is my point of view. Sixty years we had Independence, oil and gas and where are we now? Where have we reached? Being a husband and family person having three young daughters, if he wasn’t there, I’d come home late if they held me up or my wife and I had to come home and see that. It makes you think, do you want to live in this country where nothing works?” he said.