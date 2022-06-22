Despite Trinidad and Tobago having not reported any cases of the monkeypox virus, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is urging the public be vigilant and take all necessary precautions.
“I’m asking the population to apply some of the lessons learnt from Covid, especially with the introduction of Covid variants of concern like Delta and Gamma into Trinidad and Tobago. You may recall when cases were first identified by genomic sequencing, it didn’t mean that the virus suddenly appeared on that person on that particular day. For someone to have been symptomatic and to have a positive test for Delta or whatever variant, it means that the virus was circulating in the community in Trinidad and Tobago.
“It is that same lesson that I would like the population to take on board with monkeypox,” Deyalsingh said.
Deyalsingh, who was speaking during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, said just because the country doesn’t have a confirmed or suspected case of monkeypox, citizens should not wait until one is confirmed to then be careful.
“We’re asking persons to be vigilant from now. To be vigilant if you’re in close personal contact, especially skin-to-skin contact or sharing bedding and clothing with someone who may have recently travelled to one of the 42 countries that are now reporting monkeypox cases. In the case of Trinidad and Tobago, the majority of our travel will be from North America and the UK.
“If you’re in a family or a close, close personal relationship with anyone who has recently travelled to a country where monkeypox is being detected, be cautious how you mix with that person in your household, and even when you go out mass events, you don’t know the person standing next to you or the person sitting next to you.”
He said people should make the same assumption they did with Covid, which is the one that the person next to you has the virus, especially if they’re in a large crowd and they don’t know the person or persons in their immediate surrounding.
“So, the general advice is that as a population let’s be vigilant, let’s take care. For those of us in relationships where the person recently travelled abroad, let’s take care. Look out for the signs and symptoms. We’ve alerted all healthcare professionals in both the public sector and the private sector, of what the signs and symptoms are so they can make a clinical determination whether it is monkey pox or not,” Deyalsingh said.
In providing a global update on the monkeypox virus, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram noted that between January 1 and June 15, there has been 2,103 laboratory confirmed cases and one probable case of monkeypox reported to the World Health organisation (WHO).
“These case have been reported in 42 countries across five geographic regions, namely Europe, the Americas, Africa, Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Pacific, with 98 per cent of the cases being reported since May.”
A breakdown of cases by geographic regions showed that 84 per cent were from Europe, with 12 per cent from the Americas, three per cent from Africa, and less than one per cent each from the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Pacific.
Monkeypox symptoms
• Swollen lymph nodes
• Fever
• Headaches
• Muscle aches
• Fatigue
• Rash with blisters that can appear on the face, hands, feet, eyes, mouth, genitals, perineal/perianal area
“A lot of times in the early onset of the disease, it looks very much like any viral illness,” Parasram said.
He said the data shows that human to human transmission through close or direct physical contact with infectious lesions or ulcers is ongoing, with the most predominant modes of transmission being through skin-to-skin, face-to-face, mouth-to-mouth, and mouth-to-skin contact.
“Transmission can occur during sexual activity via respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated materials and objects such as linens, bedding, clothes, utensils, dishes and electronics, namely mobile phones.”
Parasram noted that at present it is unclear what role sexual body fluids play in the transmission of monkey pox, but research is ongoing.
He added that for every 100 cases of monkeypox infections, there can be between one to 11 deaths occurring.
“The lineage that is actually transmitting around the world right now is the West African version of the monkeypox virus, which seems to be less virulent, and you get higher death rates with the Central African, the Congo Basin lineage.”
Vulnerable groups
Parasram said among those most vulnerable to the monkeypox virus are pregnant women, foetus, new-born babies, children, immunocompromised persons, and healthcare workers due to their increased exposure.
“Of course in terms of prevention, we continue to do what we have been doing for Covid-19, wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands as frequently as possible, and if you have signs and symptoms, stay away from gatherings,” Parasram noted.