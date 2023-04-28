Covid-19 cases are down.
So said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday, in the House of Representatives, as he categorically denied the assertion in a question form Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran that there has been an upsurge in the number of cases.
Deyalsingh said the moving seven-day average for January 2023 was 54.6; February, 2023—60; March, 2023—47; and as at April 15, it was 16.
He said the hospital occupancy rate for January was ten per cent; February, eight per cent; March, 11 percent; and as of April 20, 2023, it was eight per cent.
He said the Government continued to implement measures to protect the population, including the vulnerable sectors.
In response to a question from Seecheran, Deyalsingh said the very decrease in the number of cases and deaths was testimony to the fact that the Ministry of Health had implemented all or most of the clinical measures suggested in the Prof Terence Seemungal report.
He said the ministry had embarked on an aggressive vaccination programme in the run-up to Carnival and, since Carnival, had been administering approximately 1,000 doses a month of the vaccination—whether first dose, second dose or boosters—and it continues to communicate with people on the need to get vaccinated.
Asked by Seecheran to provide an update on the acquisition of Pfizer’s Paxlovid to treat Covid-19-positive patients at public healthcare institutions, Deyalsingh said the Government continued to explore all options, and had made a request to the Caricom Secretariat in February 2022 and had been seeking, through bilateral arrangements with international manufacturers, to access this drug.
Told by Seecheran that he thought the Government would be giving this matter a higher priority, given the fact that 3,700 people out of the 4,400 deaths were unvaccinated, Deyalsingh said Seecheran was unaware of the geo-political forces that were at play.
He said it was only high-income countries and the rich in several countries who were able to access this drug.
He said only one quarter of the supply was going to the developing world, which was a replay of what happened initially with the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines.