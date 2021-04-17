Energy Minister Franklin Khan has died.
He passed away this morning.
Khan leaves to mourn wife Laura, and two children.
Khan was being treated for years for heart disease.
In late 2016, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young denied reports that Khan had a heart attack while on vacation in Thailand.
Young did confirm that Minister Khan was hospitalised. He said it was due to a viral infection leading to excess fluid in his lungs.
In February 2017, Khan took leave after having a procedure done for heart-related issues.
Khan had the procedure done shortly after his return to T&T from Thailand.
The Government said then that Khan’s surgery was successful and he would remain on leave while he recuperated.
In April 2020 he underwent another medical procedure.
Khan is originally from Guayaguayare, a village on Trinidad's east coast.
He was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Ortoire/Mayaro in 2002. He was then appointed Minister of Works and Transport, a position which he held until May 2005.
Following the 2015 general election, Franklin Khan was appointed to the Senate as a member of the 11th Parliament. He was appointed Minister of Rural Development and Local Government on September 11, 2015.
Franklin Khan is a Petroleum Geologist by profession, having spent twenty years in the energy sector both locally and abroad in a wide range of positions both at the technical and managerial levels.
Senator Khan holds a BSc Degree in Geology and Geography (1980) from the UWI (Mona) Jamaica, and a MBA (2007) from the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business, UWI (Trinidad).
Professionally, Senator Khan served as President of the Geological Society of Trinidad and Tobago on two occasions. He also served as a Director of the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) (1986-1990) and as Chairman of National Petroleum Marketing Co. Ltd. (NPMC) from 2001-2002.
In government, under the Patrick Manning administration, he served as Minister of Works and Transport from 2002 to 2005, and as Member of Parliament for Ortoire/Mayaro from 2002 to 2007. In 2015, he was appointed as the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government in the Keith Rowley administration, and in 2016, he was appointed as the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, a position that he currently holds.
PORTFOLIOS
Minister of Energy and Energy Industries - 19 August, 2020 - Present
Minister of Energy and Energy Industries - 31 October, 2016 - 9 August, 2020
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government 11 September, 2015 - 30 October, 2016
Government Member - 4 May, 2005 - 28 September, 2007
Minister of Works and Transport - 15 October, 2002 - 13 May, 2005