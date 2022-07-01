It’s all part of the process.
This was the response of Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds when asked for a comment on the findings of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) investigation into the fatal shooting of PC Clarence Gilkes on April 22 during a police operation in Richplain, Diego Martin.
Hinds spoke to reporters during the post-Cabinet news conference yesterday at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
The PCA, which made recommendations to both the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the office of the Ag Police Commissioner, concluded that members of the TTPS abused their power and deliberately misled the Acting CoP.
The PCA stated that the scientific evidence gathered by it clearly demonstrated that PC Gilkes was fatally shot by one of his fellow officers, but before this evidence became apparent, the police officers said an unarmed civilian shot at Gilkes, leading to a manhunt.
Hinds however gave a non-committal reply, saying the PCA which has a mandate to investigate and report on serious police misconduct and corrupt activities had in this case conducted an investigation and produced a report.
He said it would either make a report to the CoP depending on the level of misconduct it found or would report to the DPP.
“It is part of the process and once the file is sent to the DPP, it would fall to the DPP to cast his professional gaze and it would be taken from there. So for us, it is part of the process and the process would work as it is intended to,” he said.
On the issue of the crime situation, Hinds said “burgeoning” crime “has been, continues to be, and will in the foreseeable future and even beyond” be of “deep concern” to the Government, whose response is to “continue to motivate, encourage and provide the resources that the police service needs to deal with this matter, which includes upskilling, training at home, regionally and abroad and providing support and resources as requested by the Police Commissioner.”
He said the CoP had confirmed that the resources were being provided and that optimal use is being made of them as the TTPS tackles the problem of crime which was “persistent, burdensome and traumatic”.
He said the TTPS has a strategic plan and he was in constant contact with the Head of the TTPS.