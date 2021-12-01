Some agents of the State are collaborating with criminal elements to facilitate the importation of illegal items into this country for financial gain, says National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
Those individuals were described by the minister as “a supreme danger to the business of national security” and who must be rooted out one way or the other.
Speaking yesterday at a news conference at the National Security Ministry, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Hinds said the Government was fully aware that even legal ports of entry, including the airports, were being used for the illegal transshipment of guns and drugs.
“There is no doubt in our minds that a large part of the success of those who traffic, especially parts of our legal ports, it cannot be done without the support of agents of the State.
“There is well-known co-operation and collaboration between elements of the State working at the airport, working with those courier companies, working with the Police Service, working with the Defence Force, working with all arms of the State, who are quite prepared for selfish reasons and benefits to collude with others to import these items,” he said.
To crack down on these activities, the minister said Cabinet recently agreed to join the international community in a programme called AIRCOP which “involves the collaboration of agencies like immigration, police, customs and airport security, and this happens in countries all over and there is a blueprint, a formula that they use in this joint-agency platform with certain defined strategies in respect of our airport.
“We are also going to Cabinet for SEACOP which is a similar arrangement in terms of our maritime ports.”
Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, who was also at the news conference, pointed out that earlier this year officers recovered and seized a number of illegal firearms at legal ports of entry including Piarco International Airport.
For the year so far, he said a total of 650 firearms had been seized by police, of which 110 were sophisticated sub-machine guns and rifles.
“To add to that, we have about 50 of these weapons that are pump-action shotguns which are modern, sophisticated shotguns that are creating problems within our system,” said Jacob.