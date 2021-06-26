Under a Kamla Persad-Bissessar government herbalist Trevor Sayers would have been Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
So said Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh in defending himself and the medical team leading the Covid-19 fight in Trinidad and Tobago during debate on a motion of no confidence brought by Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran against him at the Parliament sitting yesterday.
Deyalsingh described Seecheran’s contribution as the most “powder puff, anaemic, insipid” motion he has ever heard in his entire life.
He praised the calibre of the medical team, adding that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley brings out this team with pride at his news conferences.
He said if Persad-Bissessar was Prime Minister and holding a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre “Bush medicine” would be practised.
“Trevor Sayers would be the CMO of this country under a Kamla Persad-Bissessar government because they believe in what? Sunshine. They believe in rum, keep the bars open, puncheon and lime,” he said.
Opposition Chief Whip David Lee interjected, saying the motion is not about Persad-Bissessar. Deyalsingh continued: “Dr Michelle Trotman is more the mother of the nation now than anybody else because she speaks, she is trusted, she is forthright, she is empathetic.”
He added that the UNC attacks public officers. “Yeah, you put Trevor Sayers there to blow Baygon in your eye to cure Covid.”
Deyalsingh boasted that as Health Minister he took 229 individual measures from January 29, 2020 to June 19, 2021 in an effort to save lives.
The UNC, he said, litigated everything and “sided with the virus” and saw this as their “political salvation”.
“Madam Speaker, if this is about me then I take full responsibility for the medical team assembled,” he said.
He said the medical team are well-qualified as he outlined their academic qualifications. The medical team comprises Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram, acting Chief Principal Officer (PMO) Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds and Thoracic Medical Director at Caura Hospital, Dr Michelle Trotman.
Deyalsingh said these are the people Persad-Bissessar has “savaged” in the public domain.
“These are the people, the team that is guiding this country. But you see bullies know that soft targets can’t respond,” he said.
Deyalsingh said these medical officials cannot speak under the code of conduct of civil service regulations but he was responding for them because he is proud of all of the team. He added that the medical response is based on the parallel healthcare system which the team runs.
The minister said they started off with a two-bed isolation ward at Caura and 20 ward beds. He said the system has grown to 16 hospitals and step-down facilities for the acutely ill and confirmed positive cases that can now house 1,022 persons. He said he also established 12 State and State-supervised quarantine facilities for persons of unknown risks with 600 beds. Deyalsingh said the traditional healthcare system was not touched. He noted that Italy, which had the best healthcare system in the world, was brought to its knees. Deyalsingh said at the height of the pandemic the priests had to stand in a church and the hearse had to pass to be blessed for two seconds because there was a line-up.
Deyalsingh also said Trinidad and Tobago’s death rate must be looked at with the global case fatality ratio.
He said Yemen’s case fatality ratio is 19.6 while Trinidad and Tobago’s case fatality ratio is 2.3 which is the average between two and four per cent - the lower range of the average. Deyalsingh said further in the face of a global vaccine shortage the Government was able to source 457,590 vaccines.
He said in continuing the vaccination drive they will target vulnerable groups such as the cerebral palsy association, autism services, autistic society, Trinidad and Tobago association for differently-abled and others.
Deyalsingh said the motion is doomed to fail like the other motions brought against his colleagues.