Anisha

WPC Anisha Sookoo

The Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein has extended condolences to the family and friends of WPC Anisha Sookdeo .

On Tuesday WPC Sookdeo, while on her way back to base, in the company of Cpl Keith Alexander and WPC Diana Seetaram, was involved in a crash between the police vehicle, which was eastward bound and a maxi taxi along the Priority Bus Route in the vicinity of D’Abadie.

All three officers were attached to the Arima Borough Corporation.

crash

Hosein said “We will always value the work done by our Municipal Police Officers, they are in a high risk and high stress profession, but they still selflessly serve. This is indeed a very sad day for us at the Ministry, we have lost a member of our team and I am told that she was recently married not more than a month ago. I also extend well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery to officers Alexander and Seetaram and to everyone else who was injured in the accident, may God bless you all.”

+2
