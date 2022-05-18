PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales says an additional power line is to be added to the national electricity grid by early next year, which is expected to help protect the country against another islandwide blackout.
The minister was speaking in the Parliament on Monday during a motion to “Adopt the Report of the Standing Finance Committee”, which on May 13 approved $3,081,703,900 in supplementary allocations for fiscal 2022.
The allocations cover 80 heads of expenditure, including government ministries.
Gonzales said he wanted to use the opportunity to assure the people of Trinidad and Tobago that the recommendations of a Cabinet-appointed committee into the February 16, 2022 countrywide power outage “will be taken very seriously”.
An investigation into the ten-hour blackout revealed that high winds had felled a fungus-infected Palmiste tree, which took down a single-phase 12 kilovolt line at Grants Trace Extension Road and a private road of the National Gas Company (NGC), in Rousillac.
Gonzales said the board of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has also been asked to analyse the committee’s recommendation and provide a strategy to implement them, with a view to minimising the possibility of another such outage.
However, the report’s first recommendation—that an additional 220 kilovolt circuit be constructed to move power from Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) to the national grid - was already underway and is expected to be completed by early 2023, Gonzales said.
The committee recommended that the new structure not run along the same lines as the existing circuit, which connects the Gandhi and Union Village sub-stations.