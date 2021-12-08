COUVA North Member of Parliament Ravi Ratiram is questioning whether there is a chicken shortage, but Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Minister Clarence Rambharat has dismissed such claims, saying there is an adequate supply of local chicken.
In a news release yesterday, Ratiram said that for a second consecutive week, there has been no poultry allocation to accompany Namdevco’s food hampers for distribution to needy constituents of Couva North.
He further said that his office received a telephone call from Namdevco notifying of this, and an e-mail was sent enquiring as to whether there were procurement challenges on Namdevco’s end or whether this was as a result of a national chicken shortage.
“In reply, Namdevco telephoned to advise while our e-mail was received, they were unable to comment. True to form, on Wednesday (last week) when the food baskets arrived, there was no poultry. This week again, no poultry was received,” said the MP.
He also claimed that after speaking with stakeholders in the poultry industry, it appears that due to mounting pressure from contending market forces and pure incompetence from the minister, consumers may well see a rise in the price of chicken at the pluck shops and supermarkets during the Christmas season.
“The poultry industry is the latest victim of ineptitude as our poultry farmers are in no better position today than they were six years ago. It is no secret that every year during the yuletide season there is an increased demand for poultry. The major wholesale suppliers a.k.a. poultry integrators would usually compensate by increasing supply.
“Since last year, however, external pressures such as compounding feed price increases have forced these integrators to scale back on their annual production, affecting the entire supply chain,” Ratiram added.
No shortage
However, Rambharat denied Ratiram’s claims yesterday via WhatsApp, saying local chicken processors have assured him that “contrary to this verbose news release”, there is an adequate supply of local chicken on the market, as well as imported hatching eggs available to the four main processors for future chicken supply.
With regard to the Namdevco food box programme, the mnister explained that it was supposed to end on September 30, but a decision was taken to extend it for the period October to December. However, with restaurants, bars and food places now fully operational, the local processors can only supply chicken on credit terms to Namdevco on specific days.
“Since October, local chicken has been part of the food boxes only on some of the days but not all. This is in part due to requests from some MPs to leave the chicken out during the Divali fasting period. It is also due to the unavailability of chicken to Namdevco on specific days on credit terms because cash customers are given priority,” Rambharat explained.
As for chicken prices increasing for the Christmas season, as was stated by the Couva North MP, the minister outlined that chicken prices are determined by privately owned processors and retailers.
“Prices vary and the Government does not fix prices,” he said.
Also speaking on the issue was Poultry Association president Robin Phillips, who said the demand is very high for the Christmas season, but there is no shortage of chicken.
“Supply is very tight but there’s no shortage and no one has expressed such to me. I work at Arawak and we produce 400,000 chickens a week, so all our customers are getting their supply of chicken. There have been no interruptions with hatching eggs and the local supplies, there may be some challenges with imported chicken due to the backlog of containers,” Phillips explained.
Phillips noted the local poultry industry produces 800,000 chickens a week.