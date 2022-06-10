TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell said yesterday no one was turned away following the overwhelming response to the Government’s cruise ship employment drive.
After the Government advertised that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Royal Caribbean cruise lines for 2,000 jobs, massive crowds turned up at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain and the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando, hoping for a job.
Mitchell yesterday noted the response and said the Government will continue to seek and facilitate such arrangements, as Trinidad and Tobago offers a “high standard” of skills in hospitality.
Speaking at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Mitchell said those who were not interviewed on the days advertised were encouraged to leave their names and details with ministry personnel. He said this will form a database for future arrangements, noting earlier that restrictions that affected the cruise industry because of Covid-19 are changing.
The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was seeing fewer risks associated with that type of tourism, which had been hit hard by the pandemic, he said.
He said some 2,800 people had successfully completed their process by Monday, but the next day many had turned up at the Southern Academy without having set up the necessary applications, and could not be interviewed.
Mitchell said following the signing of the MOU, details on restrictions and working conditions were worked out.
The MoU will span a year, but the exercise will continue, he said, noting that Royal Caribbean employed some 85,000 people worldwide.
He said hundreds of people had been interviewed and received letters of employment, which they accepted.
The Royal Caribbean Seafarer Recruitment Exercises issued a designed a recruitment process which involved an online application, through which documents had to be uploaded.
Applicants who successfully completed this process in Trinidad were then invited to attend the recruitment drive this week.
Mitchell encouraged people to take advantage of the opportunities and submit their documents, as the ministry was seeking to find employment for them as quickly as possible.
He said many who attended the drive this week without their documents had hoped to find a “listening ear”, and he assured them their information would go into a database.
Mitchell also assured those who were not interviewed that this will take place at a later date, and that some interviews will be held virtually.
He said other cruise lines were also eyeing employment out of T&T, and said more such opportunities were coming.