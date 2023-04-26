Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly headed to Central Trinidad for school visits yesterday.
Accompanying her were Chief Education Officer (Ag) Anna Singh; DPS Videsh Maharaj; director of School Supervision Aaron Ramrattan; Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) director Carol Bhagwandin; and director, Education Facilities Planning and Procurement Division (EFPPD), Wayne Cupid.
According to a release from the Ministry of Education, the minister and the team of officials from the MoE arrived at the first school, Longdenville Government Primary, around 9 a.m., and greeted school officials, toured the school and interacted with pupils.
Longdenville Sathya Sai Primary and ECCE were next, followed by Palmiste Government Primary and ECCE. As the day progressed, the team visited Todd’s Road RC Primary, followed by Caparo RC Primary.
Ministry officials then headed to Mamoral RC Primary and ECCE, Flanagin Town RC and, lastly, Brasso RC School.
The ministry said these school visits presented an opportunity for the minister, and ministry executives, to hear of the schools’ successes and challenges, and to physically view school infrastructure and operations.
It added that inclement weather notwithstanding, the school visits present a unique opportunity for Minister Gadsby-Dolly and officials to witness first-hand the efforts made by parents, teachers and other valuable stakeholders to ensure the nation’s children receive the best educational experience possible.
The release said the minister shared words of encouragement with the pupils, teachers, principals and non-teaching staff at every opportunity throughout the day.
The ministry said yesterday’s visit to 11 schools in Central Trinidad is a continuation of the Ministry of Education’s thrust to visit all schools in Trinidad.