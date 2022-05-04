Police are expected to be called in to investigate what crimes were committed at children’s homes.
Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs, Ayanna Webster-Roy, said yesterday she believes the Children’s Authority will be taking steps to ensure that persons who perpetrated crimes against children at children’s homes are held accountable.
Webster-Roy was responding to a question from the Express on whether the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) would be requested to investigate some of the alleged abuses cited in the Report by the Cabinet-appointed Committee led by retired appeal court judge Judith Jones such as gang rapes.
“I believe that the Children’s Authority will have to do that,” she said.
Asked whether she had directed the authority to call in the police, Webster-Roy said she instructed the authority to review the report and to develop a plan to address the issues raised.
“I believe all the necessary steps would be taken to ensure that persons who committed crimes against children will be held to account. Over the years we have been working with the homes. We created training programmes so that we could have a cadre of certified caregivers. But even with that as well as the screening process, persons still tend to go ahead and perpetrate crimes and abuse. Despite all the screening and all the assessments when you think you have gotten the best of the crop, people still perpetrate acts of abuse,” she said.
Extent of abuse troubling
Webster-Roy said she had an “idea” of what was happening based on information that was coming to her. The extent of the abuse is most troubling, she said. “It is persons who are put in positions of trust who are taking advantage of children,” she said.
She said hearsay information was coming to her and she wanted to get to the root of it. “That is why we had the investigation. When someone sends something to me via social media or via anonymous messages on my phone, I would ask for information and the official report I would get is from someone in authority who may not carry the side of the victim,” she said.
“The only reason the investigation occurred was because I approached Cabinet with the request for an independent investigation.
“Generally you would visit some of the homes and a resident might pull you aside. And I was uncomfortable with what information was coming to me. But then you get the official reports from the institution. it would not match up with the complaints. That is what I asked for an independent investigation,” Webster-Roy stated.
“The public is looking to the Government but it is not also asking two important questions—where are we going wrong as a society that so many of our children have to end up in homes? Are we not supporting the family structures? And secondly, what are we saying to each other when we know that we have a tendency to be deviant. How can we encourage each other to do better and to be better?” Webster-Roy asked.
She said every April, the Government highlights child abuse awareness asking people to understand the signs and to take action and report it.
“It is a matter of trying to do what is best with the limited resources we have, hoping that the persons you put in places of trust and authority would act in the best interest of the children,” Webster-Roy said.
‘I don’t mind taking the licks’
Webster-Roy said, based on what was coming to her anonymously, the Margaret Kistow Home in Arima was deemed to be unsafe. However she said at the time she asked for a report, the then-director of the Children’s Authority gave the Margaret Kistow home a good report.
“So what is a minister supposed to do? I don’t mind taking the licks from the public because at the end of the day, I did ask for an independent investigation,” she said.
The report of the independent team recommended that the Margaret Kistow Children’s Home be shut down and that an investigation be conducted.
Among the issues raised were the hiring of an employee who had faced prior allegations of sexual abuse, despite the home being aware of the allegations; the sending of children to spend weekends with persons who were not their legal guardian; and the practice of having several boys living at the private residence of a manager at the home.
Webster-Roy also said she believed the Government should be open, transparent and honest and table the report in Parliament because the public needed to see the contents of the report.
Webster-Roy said she would do whatever is best for the nation’s children. “I have children of my own and God forbid, if something happens, and they have to depend on one of these institutions. I want to ensure that my children and all the children in the nation who have to depend on these institutions get the best care. I want to ensure that all the nation’s children who have to depend on these homes get the best care possible,” she said.