Tension continues to rise between the Lifeguard Service Division and its line minister, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, after Hinds accused lifeguards of purposely not doing their jobs.
Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Hinds said: “The fact that they returned to work Monday demonstrates they choose weekends, especially long and holiday weekends like Easter, so that what they do will have more adverse impact on the population who wants to use these beaches.
“We continue to interface with the lifeguards, provide them with resources, and we expect them to come out there and protect the public as they are professionally trained to do,” he added.
However, defending their action, several lifeguards said that since taking the National Security portfolio, Hinds has yet to address a plethora of concerns, chief among them being lack of resources.
Speaking to the Express via phone on Wednesday, Gideon Valdez, secretary of the Lifeguard branch of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW), said the minister’s allegations have annoyed lifeguards, as they believe he has falsely accused them and led the public to believe they are just absent without reason.
Valdez said lifeguards are disgruntled because the Division is grossly understaffed and lacks proper first-aid supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), ambulances, and the list goes on.
“The minister only going in Parliament and talking politics. It’s politics he playing with the Lifeguard Service. What he knows about punctuality and absenteeism in the Lifeguard Service? He wants to stand up and say that lifeguards not punctual and we absent and if we don’t work, we not getting pay. He doesn’t have a clue what’s going on with the Lifeguard Service. He playing politics with people’s lives on the beach, and he has to stop that,” Valdez stated.
“We short-staffed really bad. Right now, in Las Cuevas on a weekend, rostered to work you have four lifeguards. At Maracas Bay you have, like, five for the most. They train some people 12 years ago and they have not hired them up to this day.
“What you train them for 12 years ago? We had about five lifeguards resign in the last three months and they not replacing them. Then when lifeguards go on vacation, they are not replacing them either, so we ending up short. We done short already, so we ending up shorter.
“When they find we make noise, they say, ‘Hear what, let we make call-backs.’ So the same lifeguard who worked the weekend, and is scheduled to be off the following weekend, they expect them to come back to work again. They over overworking us... how long you want us to do that for? We can’t be doing that right through. They have to replenish the service,” he added.
Valdez said since beaches reopened after the Covid-19 lockdown, no lifeguards have been assigned to Tyrico beach.
There is now one lifeguard manning an area at Mayaro beach, and one lifeguard at Maracas Bay. And on weekends, there are only two lifeguards at Quinam beach and three at Vessigny beach.
Valdez also said there are lifeguards aged 58 still operating the towers, where there should be younger and more able-bodied lifeguards in case of emergencies.
Additionally, in response to Hinds’ claim that the lifeguards are provided with resources, he said: “The last meeting we had with him in January he said ‘use your resources’. What resources we have? We have no resources. Mr Hinds playing politics with people life. We don’t get the proper first aid. They only sending a set of cheap things. We by the beach, you have to send quality stuff for us. When you send a plaster where as soon as it gets wet, it un-sticking, that not making sense. What you doing?
“But then, we’re the ones dealing with the public and we’re the ones looking bad. We looking like they just pick us up at the side of the road.
“We don’t even have an ambulance. When we have an emergency on the beach, we have to pick up that person, bring them in the building and attend to them for an hour before the ambulance GMRTT reach.
“That’s not how it’s supposed to be. We’re supposed to have our own ambulance operating, so as soon as we have an emergency, it’s straight down to the hospital, no sticking,” he added.
Back to work
Lifeguards have expressed similar grouses since the start of the pandemic in 2020, when the Minister of National Security was Stuart Young, whom they said did nothing.
And despite a change in ministers, lifeguards are saying the issues continue to escalate.
They are now calling on Hinds to meet with them again to address their concerns.
In a news release from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts on Saturday, the public was advised that no lifeguards would be on duty at beaches under the purview of the ministry until further notice. These included the Manzanilla, Vessigny, Las Cuevas and Maracas beach facilities.
However, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell confirmed on Wednesday that lifeguards returned to work at the facilities.