Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says rumours that a pupil seen in a viral Facebook video was left paralysed after being viciously beaten by other pupils are not true.
“This unfortunate event, which happened over a week ago, thankfully did not result in paralysis of the student. That message is therefore false,” she told the Express.
The Express was informed that the pupil of Five Rivers Secondary School in Arouca received minor injuries during the beating, and his parents intend to press charges against the boy’s attackers.
The beating occurred two weeks ago after school was dismissed at 2.30 p.m.
The lower-form pupil was walking along Range Road, Five Rivers, when he was attacked by upper-form pupils, some in and out of school uniform.
A video of the altercation was posted on Facebook and went viral.
It has since been deleted.
In the video, the pupil was seen being hit and kicked about the body until he fell face down onto a grassy area close to the pavement.
Another pupil who was out of uniform then turned around, ran and jump-kicked the boy in his fac, while other pupils continued to stomp on his neck and back.
A female pupil who recorded the video was heard exclaiming in the background, “Oh gosh, Shortman, you go kill him!”
The Express was informed that the beaten pupil pretended to be unconscious until his attackers fled.
There has been a heavy Police presence along Five Rivers Junction since the incident.
A voice note began circulating yesterday that the injured pupil was now paralysed from the neck down and was in critical condition at hospital, which Gadsby-Dolly denied.
Speaking to i95.5 FM yesterday, public information officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Sheridan Hill said officers are probing the incident.
“The service takes a very serious view of the school violence in these videos and we are looking into the matter,” he said.