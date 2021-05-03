classroom

Teaching staff who have gone back out to work will be considered in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Asked about vaccinations of teachers at a News conference on Monday afternoon, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said that he has been in contact with the Minister of Education, Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

He said that he requested a list of teachers in the forms four, five and six categories. When this information is received, he said, consideration would be given.

“I reached out to the minister of education some time ago to get a list of her forms 4, 5 and 6 teachers because those are the ones that are physically out and her principals and vice principals. She is working on that list and once I get that list then consideration will be given to that,” he said.

These teachers have been physically out to school and interacting with a small number of pupils preparing for CSEC and CAPE examinations.

Also speaking at the conference, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley clarified the Government’s position on exemptions for certain groups in light of the newly announced restrictions.

He said that exemptions for persons on national teams and other groups are still in place. All previously granted exemptions that have not been declared ineffective are still in place

“Where we have not said specifically those things that we have allowed exemptions to, they will continue. For example we had given exemptions to our national teams to prepare, they will continue, to those people who protect turtles on the beach, that will continue but have stopped tours. If you didn't hear that we have withdrawn the exemption, those things will be in place,” he said.

