Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Avery Browne responded to an emergency aboard a transatlantic flight today.
In a social media post, Browne, a medical doctor, said: "I called upon some of my old skills to render assistance to a sick baby on a KLM flight from POS to Amsterdam. The captain made an announcement and asked if there were any doctors on board. I volunteered and it turns out that I was the only one. The airline had a well-stocked medical kit, and we were able to manage the situation successfully.
I implemented a program of half hourly checks on the baby during the transatlantic flight, with reporting via the cockpit radio to a KLM specialist in Schiphol Airport.
Baby is now safe in Amsterdam, and his mom is smiling and very pleased that a T&T delegation was on board her flight."
"Onward to CHOGM in Rwanda" he ended.