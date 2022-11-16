EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says the intervention of community policing at schools has resulted in a decline in violence among pupils.
She said 17 secondary schools had been identified by the ministry as having problems with indiscipline. However, school violence has been on the decline since the start of police patrols in the vicinity of these schools.
Gadsby-Dolly was speaking to the media following the opening of Fanny Village Government Primary School, Point Fortin, on Monday. “It is community police who are involved in the police youth clubs. They are engaging the students, speaking to them and encouraging them to join the police youth clubs outside the schools. We see that bearing fruit,” she said.
Gadsby-Dolly said the Education Ministry has partnered with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to crack down on the recent violent outbursts among students outside schools.
She said the ministry had also reminded principals of the ministry’s policy on the use of cell phones in schools. Gadsby-Dolly commissioned the $37 million Fanny Village Primary School, seven years after the old building was destroyed by fire.
The pupils were relocated to the Fanny Village Community Centre.
She said the Education Ministry experienced challenges in construction due to the ageing infrastructure.