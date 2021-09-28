TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell says it is important to work with all the sector’s stakeholders to ensure recovery equates to individual recovery from Covid-19, which has impacted the industry.
In a release yesterday on World Tourism Day under the theme, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth”, Mitchell said the theme is timely, as this country has suffered untold challenges stemming from the pandemic.
“The theme of inclusive growth speaks to the fact that no one must be left behind when the sector recovers and eventually starts on a trajectory of growth and development. Notably, Trinidad and Tobago was on an upward trend prior to the pandemic with significant increases in visitor arrivals for Carnival 2020 and we expect that this trend will soon return,” the minister said.
Further Mitchell said to ensure that both T&T’s tourism operators and visitors continue to enjoy this destination in the safest way possible, a detailed tourism health protocol plan was developed.
Collaboration needed
In a joint communique yesterday after a conference coinciding with World Tourism Day 2021 yesterday, the regional tourism stakeholders said creative solutions, committed actions and tangible results would aid in the tourism sector recovery and resilience-building efforts.
The stakeholders were from the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, the University of West Indies among others.
The collaborating agencies during the virtual meeting agreed the sector’s role in contributing to the wider regional development agenda is as follows; partnerships; advocacy; resilience; local empowerment; human capital development; diversification and technological innovation.
A statement issued by the Barbados-based Caribbean Tourism organisation (CTO) said that the stakeholders agreed that it is critical that they all work together to further deliberate on current and pressing issues facing the growth of Caribbean tourism, including academia and development partners, participated in a virtual capacity.
“Moreover, it is important that these deliberations result in innovative and creative solutions, committed actions and tangible results that would aid in the tourism sector recovery and resilience-building efforts,” according to the joint communique issued after the conference.
It said the conference was intended to be a demonstration of “a major commitment to the sustainability and inclusive growth of tourism in the Caribbean, in recognition of the impact and value of the sector to the social and economic development of the region.
“Expanding upon this year’s World Tourism Day theme established by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth’, the conference titled “The Future of Caribbean Tourism- Redefining the 3 S’s”, sought to examine the challenges, opportunities and best practices for tourism resilience and recovery,” the communique added.
It said that the 3 S’s—Social Inclusion, Sustainability, and Smart Destinations and Businesses—have been identified as three key priorities, which are integral to the region’s recovery strategies and have been central to the conference deliberations.
“The collaborating agencies, having organised and participated in this gathering and envisioning the most desirable evolution of tourism across the regional landscape, reiterate our support for the advancement of Caribbean tourism, noting the sector’s role in contributing to the wider regional development agenda”.
They said that this will be achieved through a number of initiatives including partnerships, advocacy, resilience, local empowerment, human capital development, diversification, technological innovation and knowledge and information sharing.