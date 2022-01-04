Do not use Ivermectin to treat Covid-19.
This is the warning the Ministry of Health is sending to the public, especially to patients in home isolation.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh revealed that Covid patients in home isolation have been using the drug, to their demise.
Deyalsingh said, “It is becoming a very serious problem…We are asking everyone to discontinue the use of Ivermectin. Put your confidence in WHO-approved protocols and come in to us early.
“The earlier you come in, is the lower level of care you need and the better outcome you will get. But when you wait too late, and the ambulance goes two times, three times, your chances of having a good outcome are severely lessened,” he added.
He said after meeting with doctors from all five Regional Health Authorities, private sector doctors as well as members of the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) last Friday, the issue of patients taking Ivermectin was again brought up.
He added that patients who took the drug have had ambulances visit their homes multiple times.
Also speaking yesterday, Principal Medial Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said private physicians have been misusing the drug.
She pleaded, “Please, this is not WHO (World Health Organisation) approved. This is not according to our treatment protocols and we have seen negative consequences. We have seen persons die, present late, it is registered on their notes and confirmed that they use Ivermectin and the outcomes have been very poor, creating a lot of grief and distress to their relatives, who in many cases said they should have known better or regret the decision to go that route.
“So please we are, I’m speaking here not just based on statistics alone but on the conversations that we have daily, the Minister (Terrence Deyalsingh), the CMO (Chief Medical Officer, Dr Roshan Parasram) and myself with our teams at all our facilities. These are consistent trends. And please have some confidence in the parallel health care system, we continue to try our best.”
According to an article from the WHO posted on its website in March 2021, “The current evidence on the use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients is inconclusive. Until more data is available, WHO recommends that the drug only be used within clinical trials.”
“Ivermectin is a broad spectrum anti-parasitic agent, included in WHO essential medicines list for several parasitic diseases. It is used in the treatment of onchocerciasis (river blindness), strongyloidiasis and other diseases caused by soil transmitted helminthiasis. It is also used to treat scabies,” it stated.