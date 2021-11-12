The Ministry of Health is clarifying information in the public domain regarding the definition of a fully vaccinated person as it relates to COVID-19.
A fully vaccinated individual is defined as one who has received the required number of doses of a WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccine and two weeks have passed since the final recommended vaccine dose was received.
At this time, the Additional Primary Dose does not affect a person’s vaccination status (e.g. for entry into TT Safe Zone areas or for entry into Trinidad and Tobago). Thus, in Trinidad and Tobago, those who previously fit into the category of fully vaccinated before the introduction of the Additional Primary Dose will continue to be considered fully vaccinated at this time. The public will be advised if there are any changes to this policy.
A person is therefore considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receipt of the number doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as indicated below:
COVID-19 Vaccine Required Doses
Johnson & Johnson One dose
Oxford-AstraZeneca Two doses
Pfizer-BioNTech Two doses
Sinopharm Two doses
Covaxin Two doses
1st dose AstraZeneca and 2nd dose Pfizer One dose of each vaccine in that order.
1st dose AstraZeneca and 2nd dose Moderna One dose of each vaccine in that order.