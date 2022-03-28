With all primary and secondary schools and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) centres set to resume physical classes from April 19, the Ministry of Education on Monday announced several measures geared towards a smooth transition from virtual to face-to-face learning.
Joy Griffith, Director of School Supervision, said with respect to the school operations for Term III, all ECCE, primary and secondary school students will attend school every day and there will rotational schedules in operation.
“Subject and class timetabling will revert to normal pre-Covid-19 working hours for secondary and primary schools,” said Griffith, during the ministry’s “Reopening of All Schools for Face to Face Classes in Term 111, 2021/2022” press conference at its Port of Spain headquarters on Monday.
She noted that pre-recorded daily reminders of safety protocols will be broadcast over the school’s public address five times daily- morning assembly, morning break, start and end of lunch break, and at school dismissal- and that students will be discouraged from sharing materials inclusive of food, snacks and sanitisers.
“A supervision roster will be implemented to ensure that students will be supervised in the classrooms during class time. Where possible, prefects, staff and security patrols should be in place during breaks and lunch periods to ensure there is conformity to recommended health and safety protocols. Additionally, the schools would have the necessary signage to remind students of safe practices to minimise the spread of the Covid-19 virus.”
Griffith said the ministry is cognizant of the economic challenges experienced by some parents, as such, schools are mandated to relax school uniform requirements for students according to the Principal’s advice to parents.
Calling on parents to cooperate with the school’s specific guidelines issued by principals, Griffith added that principals must ensure that lines of communication remain open with parents, to foster good relations as they safeguard the well-being of their children and their charges.
She noted that all in-school and inter-school sport and extra-curricular activity are to resume, and that school feeding and school transport, which have been operating at reduced capacities, will resume fully.
“Data has already been captured at schools to accommodate as far as possible an April 19 start,” Griffith said.
Curriculum Division director Anna Singh shared that the ministry has embarked on initiatives to mitigate learning loss.
“To support principals and teachers, the optimal learning guidelines prepared for both primary and secondary schools elaborate on how to diagnose learning gaps or deficiencies, adapt the curriculum to ensure the minimum outcomes for each learning level are covered, and utilized authentic differentiated strategies for instructing students.”
She said recommendation to both teachers and parents derive from the national diagnostics conducted for Mathematics and English language arts with both primary and secondary students, have been disseminated through the ministry’s social media platforms and its website.
The diagnostics tests, Singh said, were administered by teachers to all students in October 2021, both in physical and virtual modalities.
Focus on ECCE
Lisa Morris-Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education, said there will be a back to school orientation for all staff, parents and children with respect to the ECCE operations.
She noted that on April 1, there will be sessions with staff to reinforcement of all health and safety protocols and the risk management policy identified for potential risk, and the controls needed to reduce or eliminate it.
“The week of April 11-14, will be for the parents to ensure the smooth transition from the home to the ECCE, and to allay any fears related to health and safety to all users and visitors to the ECCE centres. Parents will be introduced to the daily operations at the centres.
“With regards to our children, continuous support will be given to the children in managing this transition to ECCE physically. April 19-29 will be dedicated to a trust building exercise with children and their teachers in the ECCE environment.
Centre readiness
Morris-Julian stated that all ECCE centre have been visited and assessed by personnel from their education district health services unit, and that sanitisation of centres is ongoing, with cleaners assigned to each centre.
She said there will be installation of standing thermometers and sanitising stations at all centres, as well as the delivery of adequate cleaning and sanitising materials, masks and social distancing markers and posters.
Curriculum delivery
“The bubble approach will be used daily at the ECCE level. This means the same group of children and staff will be together in the centre, and their interaction and contact with other bubbles will be restricted as much as possible.
“All materials and spaces are carefully labelled to support and retain the bubble approach to staff and children during their interactions, and administrators and staff have been working assiduously preparing the ECCE environment for the April 19 physical reopening,” Morris-Julian noted.
Continuing with ECCE measures, director of the ministry’s ECCE Division, Carol Bhagwandin, said children and parents will have their temperature checked upon arrival at the centre, and once their temperature is within the normal range, the children will be escorted to their various bubbles where they will remain for the entire day.
“Materials are identified with children’s name on it and those are the materials that will be interacted with by the children while at the centre daily. After each use, materials will be thoroughly sanitised in preparation for next use.”
She said at the end of the day, if a person comes to collect a child on behalf of a parent, that person will also have their temperature checked, and if the reading is not within the correct range, the person will be allowed to wait in a safe area for approximately five minutes, and then have their temperature rechecked.
“If for some reason or the other, the temperature is not within the reading, parents will be contacted to collect their children as opposed to the person who would have come in to pick up their children.”