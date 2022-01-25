Pupils in Forms One to Three “or equivalent” will be required to return to the physical classroom from February 7, 2022, the Ministry of Education confirmed yesterday.
The ministry’s confirmation via a news release follows Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly’s announcement last December that in-person classes for these children would resume next month, all factors including the Covid-19 pandemic considered.
The ministry said: “Students of Forms 1-3 or equivalent are required to return to the physical classroom on February 7, 2022 on a rotational basis - the details of this arrangement for each school will be communicated to parents and students by principals, but all students should be required to attend school physically at minimum two days per week, and five days in a ten-day cycle.”
The release said the decision regarding the physical re-opening of schools in Term II 2021-22 was made “in light of all considerations” and the ministry “has held several consultation meetings with stakeholders over the past three months”.
The MoE also stated: “While there are many different views on the return to physical school and how it should be implemented, the major concerns centre around the safety of all school personnel, and the quality of life and education to which the children of Trinidad and Tobago are exposed.”
The ministry later reminded parents and guardians that children ought to be vaccinated against Covid-19, stating that a hybrid-system would be employed in some schools.
“Students who are not rostered for physical attendance are to be assigned asynchronous assignments,” the release said.
“It is recognised that since February 2021, many teachers have been assigning asynchronous work for Forms 1-3 as they straddle both online and physical classes. Teachers have and will continue to receive guidance and training in methods for maximising hybrid teaching approaches, such as the flipped classroom, so that the effectiveness of asynchronous classes will be maximised. Teachers have also received the critical areas for curriculum completion, which will allow them to make the most of physical classes with students.”
According to government policy, only children vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to return physically to schools. Primary school pupils, with the exception of Standard Five children who are preparing for the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, remain at home.
The ministry said yesterday: “Standard 5 students are required to attend school physically from February 7th-March 29th; 8.30 a.m. to 2 p.m., four days a week, in preparation for the SEA on March 31st 2022.”
On Wednesdays, teaching should be virtual to allow for thorough school cleaning, the release advised.
“For the duration of the academic year, schools will be mandated to relax school uniform requirements, especially with regard to the colour and type of school shoes. The requisite memo will be sent to principals, who will guide parents or guardians accordingly,” the ministry said.
The ministry said “where approved, as presently obtains, temporary virtual school operation will be utilised, on a case-by-case basis, as a part of the overall Covid-19 management strategy”.
It also stated: “The Government maintains the position that Covid-19 vaccines are available, and continue to be the best protection against becoming grievously ill if students contract the virus. Parents are therefore strongly encouraged to vaccinate eligible children as they return to the classroom.”
It later stated that the “cooperation of parents continues to be crucial to the operations of schools, especially in this time of transition”.
The release noted that students of Forms Four to Six have attended school physically from February-July 2021 and October-December 2021 and are still in physical attendance at this time.
In addition, physical examinations, involving thousands of pupils, have been held for SEA in 2020 and 2021, as well as the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), held in June 2020, January 2021, June 2021 and, most recently, January 2022, the ministry said.
The ministry noted that the results of the SEA and CXC examinations in 2021, when compared with those of 2020, “have shown decreases in student performance consistent with the learning loss predicted due to the absence of students from the physical classroom during the pandemic”.
It had earlier stated the importance of early childhood learning and said the results of the diagnostic tests in mathematics and English language, which all public schools administered in October 2021, also identified gaps in student achievement across levels in these fundamental areas.
Since March 2020, teaching and learning has taken place mainly using the online modality, the ministry said, and the Government “has approached physical attendance of students using a phased, incremental approach, allowing administrators to develop and adjust policies, systems for monitoring and school operations on small cohorts to avoid overwhelming the system.
“The conduct of physical school and examinations in Trinidad and Tobago during the pandemic has been challenging, as it is globally. It has required the understanding and cooperation of all school personnel, including parents, and adjustments to school operations which promote safety,” the ministry said.