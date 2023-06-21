Another broken promise to repair pothole-riddled roads in Barrackpore triggered more fiery protests yesterday.
Holding up placards, residents blockaded parts of Rees Road and St Croix Junction, calling on Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to “come clean” on his plans for roadworks in the community.
The residents had agreed to cease protest action two weeks ago, after Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport Richie Sookhai gave the assurance that rehabilitation work would begin on June 12.
“Well, we had bad weather that week so we gave them that. But we are seeing nothing happening and this is the worst road in Trinidad and Tobago, said resident Naz Mohammed.
And they returned at daybreak yesterday, burning tyres and lining the streets, holding up signs that read “broken promises” and “fix the road now”.
Mohammed said sections of the roadway had become impassable over the years and was in immediate need of repair.
By 9.30. a.m., fires lit by residents were extinguished by police officers who monitored residents in their gathering.
The action, organised by community members, came after the main road connecting Princes Town to Barrackpore was earlier this month blocked as hundreds joined in demonstrating against neglect of the Barrackpore roadways.
Several schools and businesses were at that time affected, and 61-year-old grandmother Shairah Ali was taken away by police during the protests and charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.
Following two days of protests, residents said they were given a commitment that work in the area was scheduled for June 12, and as a result protesters agreed to stand down and wait.
Equal treatment
The Express was told that the Ministry of Works and Transport had completed an assessment of the area. But residents had promised to escalate protests should there be no response to their requests for roadworks to begin.
Speaking during the demonstration yesterday, Mohammed said residents had waited for the ministry to begin paving the roadway since last week Monday, but were disappointed that this did not occur.
He said hundreds were affected, facing difficulties in commuting to their schools, places of work or worship as a result.
“We were moving the whole week thinking today they would start. Nothing has been done. We are still saying we should not be treated differently regardless of political affiliation, race or religion.
“You have oil resources coming out of this area on a daily basis; all we are asking is that some would be applied back. People are affected to go to work and their religious institutions,” he said.
Mohammed said demonstrations would continue unless the ministry deploys official paving machinery to the area and use appropriate materials to conduct repairs.
He also called for a response from Minister in the Ministry of Works Richie Sookhai.
“If the ministry is going to come and drop some material on the road, we are saying no; the protest will stop when we see a Barber Greene machine. The yellow boulders and all the remilling materials they are using here, they do not use in Port of Spain, San Fernando, Arima and Point Fortin.
“We are simply asking for the minister, Mr Sookhai...today (Tuesday) is the 20th, and we want an answer as to exactly when the works will start. This is a peaceful community, the protest is peaceful, but there will be a continuation until we see the Barber Greene machine,” said Mohammed.
The Express tried contacting Sookhai for a response yesterday, but was unsuccessful.