The Ministry of National Security has issued a statement, noting an increase in the inappropriate use and modification of the National Emblems.
The National Emblems of Trinidad and Tobago are the Coat of Arms, the National Flag and the National Flower (the Double Chaconia).
Members of the public were reminded that the National Emblems, which reflect the history, values, culture and vision of our nation, are sacred and are to be accorded due respect.
Guidelines on the usage of our National Emblems can be accessed by reading the National Emblems of Trinidad and Tobago (Regulation) Chapter 19:04 of the Laws of Trinidad and Tobago and the National Identity Guidelines of Trinidad and Tobago.
Both documents can be viewed by visiting the National Archives of Trinidad and Tobago, under the National Guidelines on the Usage of the National Emblems at https://natt.gov.tt/node/172
The Ministry of National Security urged citizens to cherish and respect the symbols of nationhood.