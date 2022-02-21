THE man who was charged with setting fire to the head office of the Ministry of Health in 2020 has been shot dead by police.
He was killed on Saturday evening after he attacked officers with a cutlass when they went to his St Ann’s home to execute a warrant for his arrest for the offence of murder. Dead is 29-year-old Jean Paul Cooper, also known as “The Resistance”.
Police reports state that shortly before 5 p.m., their colleagues from the Multi Operational Police Section and the Region I Homicide Bureau of Investigations went to Cooper’s Fondes Amandes Road home when the incident occurred.
Officers said upon arriving at the location, they saw Cooper standing in the yard lighting a fire and armed with a cutlass.
Upon announcing their presence, officers said Cooper charged at them in an aggressive manner with the cutlass raised. Fearing for their safety, police said they were forced to open fire.
They said Cooper attempted to escape by running through a track and down a precipice but the officers were able to capture him shortly after.
He was taken to Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.