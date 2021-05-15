The Ministry of Education has suspended face to face classes until further notice. The following statement was released by the Ministry on Saturday afternoon:
The Ministry of Education wishes to advise that until further notice is given:
1. All face to face classes at school are suspended;
2. All administrative operations at schools should be done; as far as possible, remotely;
3. All teaching and learning activities should be done remotely;
With regards to the date for SEA 2021 and and the conduct of CSEC and CAPE 2021; further information will be transmitted to the public during the upcoming week.
The Ministry of Education understands the concerns that stakeholders may have at this time and is working assiduously to ensure that the best interest of all is considered.