The Ministry of Works and Transport says it is concerned by the installation of illegal signage along the Ministry’s road reserves.
The Ministry advised that agencies or persons who desire to advertise via the use of static or digital signage, along Main Roads and Highways must first apply for official authorisation from the Highways Division. Once approval is granted, persons ought to comply with the stipulated guidelines as outlined by the Highways Division.
Failure to do so may result in the removal of any and all advertising at the associated location(s) and/or termination of any formal arrangement between the company and the Ministry of Works and Transport.
Persons or agencies who are interested in installing or maintaining signage or undertaking landscaping activities must submit an official letter of request to the Director of the Highways Division via communications@mowt.gov.tt or orichards@mowt.gov.tt.
The guidelines for maintenance, landscaping and signage can be accessed on the Ministry’s website at www.mowt.gov.tt under the Highways Division Tab Services Highway Signage Installation.