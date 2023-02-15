daytime curfew

A TTPS vehicle parked in the median of the Solomon Hochoy Highway near the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility on Monday. Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

 Dexter Philip

The Ministry of Works and Transport says it is concerned by the installation of illegal signage along the Ministry’s road reserves.

The Ministry advised that agencies or persons who desire to advertise via the use of static or digital signage, along Main Roads and Highways must first apply for official authorisation from the Highways Division. Once approval is granted, persons ought to comply with the stipulated guidelines as outlined by the Highways Division.

Failure to do so may result in the removal of any and all advertising at the associated location(s) and/or termination of any formal arrangement between the company and the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Persons or agencies who are interested in installing or maintaining signage or undertaking landscaping activities must submit an official letter of request to the Director of the Highways Division via  communications@mowt.gov.tt or orichards@mowt.gov.tt.

The guidelines for maintenance, landscaping and signage can be accessed on the Ministry’s website at www.mowt.gov.tt under the Highways Division Tab Services Highway Signage Installation.

Health Ministry seeks independent consultant

Health Ministry seeks independent consultant

The Health Ministry is seeking to recruit an independent consultant to conduct an assessment of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A newspaper advertisement invited interested people to submit applications for the position by March 7, 2023.

The ad stated that Government received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank toward the cost of Health Services Support Programme (HSSP) and it intends to apply part of the funding toward the cost of contracting one individual consultant to conduct an assessment of the Ministry’s response to Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) Covid-19 and make recommendations to inform the Ministry’s response to future pandemics.

'WALKING SAINT' SHOT DEAD

'WALKING SAINT' SHOT DEAD

The son of a police officer attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations was shot dead on Monday night.

Damion Blackwell, 21, was yesterday described as a “walking saint” by his uncle, who said the family has been left traumatised and baffled over his death.

Blackwell was washing his Nissan Almera outside his Sixth Company, Circular Road, Princes Town, home around 9 p.m. when he ran into the house, police said. He was pursued by a man who wore an orange reflector vest over his clothing.

3Canal shares lyrical blows

3Canal shares lyrical blows

With the “wha tap whap pap” sashay of a cocoyea broom, rapso collective 3Canal on Monday night put a beating on “those responsible” for increasing poverty, rising food prices and the high cost of living.

Wendell Manwarren, Roger Roberts and Stanton Kewley activated a sold-out standing-room-only Sound Forge crowd into a full whipping motion when they invited Trinibad act Rheon Elbourne on stage to help deliver their 2023 collaboration, “Try Yuh Best”, at Sound Forge, Port of Spain.

