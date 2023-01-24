paracetemol

The Ministry of Health (MoH) wishes to advise the public of a Medical Product Alert issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) that identifies substandard (contaminated) paediatric medicines in the WHO regions of Africa, South East Asia and Central Asia.

The WHO has advised that these contaminated medicines contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol and are considered unsafe, especially for children and thus, may result in serious injury or death.

The products, identified below, are manufactured in India and Indonesia:

DRUG PRODUCT MANUFACTURER

Promethazine Oral Solution MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Makoff Baby Cough Syrup MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Magrip N Cold Syrup MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

Termorex Syrup PT KONIMEX

Flurin DMP Syrup PT YARINDO FARMATAMA

Unibebi Cough Syrup PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Syrup PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Drops PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES

Paracetamol Drops PT AFI FARMA

Paracetamol Syrup(mint) PT AFI FARMA

Vipcol Syrup PT AFI FARMA

Ambronol Syrup MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD

DOK-1 Max Syrup MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD

These products are not registered for use in Trinidad and Tobago.

In this regard, out of an abundance of caution, the MoH advises that if you are in possession of these products, they should not be used and should be returned to the point of sale.

