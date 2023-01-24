The Ministry of Health (MoH) wishes to advise the public of a Medical Product Alert issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) that identifies substandard (contaminated) paediatric medicines in the WHO regions of Africa, South East Asia and Central Asia.
The WHO has advised that these contaminated medicines contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol and are considered unsafe, especially for children and thus, may result in serious injury or death.
The products, identified below, are manufactured in India and Indonesia:
DRUG PRODUCT MANUFACTURER
Promethazine Oral Solution MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Makoff Baby Cough Syrup MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Magrip N Cold Syrup MAIDEN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Termorex Syrup PT KONIMEX
Flurin DMP Syrup PT YARINDO FARMATAMA
Unibebi Cough Syrup PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Syrup PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Drops PT UNIVERSAL PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES
Paracetamol Drops PT AFI FARMA
Paracetamol Syrup(mint) PT AFI FARMA
Vipcol Syrup PT AFI FARMA
Ambronol Syrup MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD
DOK-1 Max Syrup MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD
These products are not registered for use in Trinidad and Tobago.
In this regard, out of an abundance of caution, the MoH advises that if you are in possession of these products, they should not be used and should be returned to the point of sale.