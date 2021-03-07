A new information campaign on the Ministry of Works and Transport’s social media has been met with backlash from citizens who questioned its effectiveness as a Government body.
A number of “Did you know,” snippets posted on its Facebook site over the past few weeks, intended to inform on the 2020 Windscreen and Window Tint act have been widely critiqued by commenters.
The new regulations which were introduced in 2020, will begin to be enforced on June 1.
Under these regulations, specified levels of visible light transmission (VLT) were attached to different parts of vehicles.
Windscreen - at least 70 per cent VLT
Windscreen’s Anti-Blare Band (AGB) or Visor - (Width of 6” or 15cm from top of Windscreen) - at least 35 per cent VLT
Front windows (driver and passenger) - at least 35 per cent VLT
Rear windows (including side windows) - at least 20 per cent VLT
Rear windscreen - at least 20 per cent VLT
It also prohibits the installation of objects and materials which obstruct view into and outside of the vehicle.
Article Four states: “A person shall not cause or permit a vehicle to be used, or drive or have charge of a vehicle, on any road, if a windscreen or window of the vehicle is composed of, coated or covered by, or treated with, any material, overlay or product, that has the effect of making the windscreen or window appear to have a metallic, reflective or mirrored effect sufficient to dazzle motorists. Prohibition on the use of material on windscreen and window Prohibition on the use of reflective material.”
“An owner, driver or operator of the vehicle shall ensure that no windscreen or window of the vehicle has– (a) scratches or other defects that unreasonably impair the driver’s vision through, or unreasonably compromise the strength of, the windscreen or window; (b) laminated glazing or glass that shows signs of discoloration that unreasonably impair the driver’s vision through the windscreen or window; or (c) material with any bubbling or other defects that unreasonably impair the driver’s vision through the windscreen or window.”
As the Ministry shares specifics on the new offences, penalties and exemptions, many used the platform to voice their own concerns with the new regulations. “Be compliant,” the tagline used in many of these posts was called into question.
“When will the roads be "compliant"?” wrote one commenter.
“Does the Ministry of works and Transport know that almost all the roads in Trinidad and Tobago have potholes. Great, but please let the roads be safe for us to use.”
“Best I start back to use public transport, owning a vehicle in Trinidad is too much stress, costing too much money to maintain. The Ministry wanted vehicles to be up to standard but the roads…” wrote another.
Posts detailing the limitations of window shades and tinting in vehicles lead some to question how this regulation would benefit citizens and how it would be enforced.
“So, we are living on a Caribbean island where the sun is blistering on most days and we can't do anything to our vehicles to protect ourselves.”
“So, the citizens have to have their tint so light and burn up when the sun is blazing? Or as it says, they want us to get the full brunt of the direct rays of the sun,” wrote one person.
Others chose to bring attention to specific issues, such as deteriorating roads and infrastructure.
“I’m glad you all are trying to make our cars safe for the roads, but please also put some effort into making the roads safe for us,” said one commentor.
Another wrote, “I went down into a massive hole in La Brea trying to avoid another vehicle from hitting mine. Do something please, the roads are unbearable and now that rain is falling, it is worse. Put a system in place where the roads are maintained. Long ago I used to see the Borough patching the roads, now my vehicle is being damaged and I have to bear the cost.”