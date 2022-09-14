Residents of Fishing Pond in Sangre Grande staged a fiery protest yesterday, blocking North Oropouche Road with burning tyres and debris, in showing their discontent over poor roads and a lack of water.
Resident Adrian Persad told the Express that North Oropouche Road links with Fishing Pond and other communities such as Gordon Miller Settlement, Oropouche, Caigual and Flemming Road, but for the past two months, they have been denied access due to works being done by a contractor.
“There was a small landslide, not big enough to render the road impassable, but the more the contractor dig is the more the road caved in. Two Sundays ago, the entire road collapsed, taking away the water lines as well.
“As a result of that, we were left without water, though it was restored on a partial basis, but people in Flemming have been without water for the past three weeks,” Persad said.
He said in the initial stage, the road was patched so that vehicles could pass using one lane, but the contractor kept closing the road without informing villagers, and when that happens, people have to park their vehicles beyond the area of the landslip and walk until they either get a vehicle to take them out of the village or to their home, depending on which direction they’re going.
“I had to park my vehicle and walk two miles before I got a ride home due the road being closed.”
Persad said they spoke with the contractor yesterday, but they were still left in the dark over the two assurances of having access to the road throughout and the restoration of the water supply.
“We know the road is under construction, so we’re not being unreasonable. We just want the one lane to remain open and accessible to the villagers, so that they can go about with their daily lives.”
Noting that what started off as a minor project ended up being a major disaster, Persad said: “We tried but this is a last resort.”
Emergency situations
Another resident expressed concern for the safety of residents in emergency situations.
“In the villages here, we have a lot of elderly people, some of them not too healthy. What about if we have an emergency with these people and you cannot pass...what will take place? When you do call the ambulance, sometimes they take hours before they can respond to meet you halfway.”
Noting vehicles over three tonnes could not access the road, inclusive of garbage trucks, gas trucks and fire tenders, the resident said they’re completely cut off from the rest of the country at this point.
“We need a new contractor who knows about landslips to come and see about this road. And you see all these excuses between WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) and the Ministry of Works blaming each other, we’re not for that again. We are tax-paying citizens of this area and we need everything like anybody else who living Westmoorings and wheresoever,” he said.
The residents said that while there is another road available to them, that road is in a more deplorable state than North Oropouche Road and is devoid of lights, lonely, poorly maintained and adds an hour to their commuting time.
They also said it adds to their taxi fare as people who don’t have a choice and have to use it are required to pay an additional $20 just because of the distance and the condition of the road.
Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Anil Juteram, who spoke with the residents yesterday, said he thinks it’s about time Works Minister Rohan Sinanan steps up.
“This is unbecoming of the Minister of Works to allow something like this to degenerate into a disaster. This started off as a five or six feet of job. If it was dealt with in the early stages, it would not have reached this magnitude,” Juteram noted.
Minister responds
When contacted yesterday, Sinanan told the Express the problems being experienced by the contractor stem from the landslip being magnified by water from a nearby river.
“However, in rebuilding the bank of the river, a WASA line sprung a major leak and that would have caused the roadway to continue to deteriorate. That has been rectified and the contractor has ordered some more shoring-up material which is taking him a couple days to get.”
He said when the material gets on site, the contractor will have the roadway reinstated under the supervision of engineers from the ministry.
He added that in the interim, the road remains passable and it is being monitored daily by the ministry.