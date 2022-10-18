POLICE are investigating the killing of two men in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Monday afternoon.
The deceased have been identified as Marius Guevara, 24, of Benjamin Street, Enterprise, and Tevin Neptune Joseph, 29, of Ramsaran Trace, Jerningham Junction, Cunupia.
The motive for the double homicide is not yet known, police said.
Police officers had patrolled the area where the double killing occurred just minutes earlier, as the day before a nine-year-old boy was gunned down in the community.
At around 5.06 p.m. PCs Ram, Sagram and Barclay were on mobile patrol in Enterprise when they received information of a shooting in progress at Freedom Street.
The officers responded and observed a silver Nissan Cifero parked on the roadway with damage to both the front and rear windshields.
Police observed the body of a man in the rear seat of the vehicle with multiple injuries and motionless, and the body of another man also with multiple injuries lying face down in a drain.
Crime scene investigators retrieved eight nine-millimetre casings and six .40 calibre casings from the scene.
The Nissan Cefiro was towed to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) in Cumuto for processing.
Also visiting the scene were homicide detectives ASP Persad, W/CPL Callender, WPC Dyer- Baptiste and from the Central Division were W/Insp Bruce, Sgt Cielto and others.
PC Jaggesar is continuing investigations.