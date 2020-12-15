Missing fishermen Shaquille Charles, Walter Whiteman and Frank Sandy, who disappeared after sailing off from Guayaguayare last Friday, have been found alive.
The fishing pirogue, the Express was told, floated ashore at Morne Diablo beach at around 9.30am on Tuesday.
This was confirmed by boat owner Matthew Kissoon.
In a brief interview with the Express, Kissoon said he received a call from the men at around 10am.
"I can confirm they were found alive. I spoke to all three of them myself. They are not injured just a little dehydrated," he said.
Kissoon was told that the boat engine failed out at sea and the vessel drifted for almost five days.
The men were found around the same time their family members began gathering at Guayguayare Fishing Port to pray for their safe return.
And as the new spread that the fishermen were alive and well the families hugged and rejoiced, the Express was told.
Kissoon said he had contacted a doctor to meet the men at Morne Diablo. "I have the doctor ready to examine them," he said.
Whiteman' brother, Kerry Whiteman, said he was thankful that his brother and the other men were found alive.
"I just got a call. Everyone is so emotional right now. I am so happy. We are going there now," he said.
The men's return ends a five-day search for the men who failed to return three days after sailing into the Atlantic Ocean off Trinidad’s south-east coast.
Charles, 21, Whiteman, 36, and Sandy launched the Rango Starr fishing pirogue at the Guayaguayare Fishing Port around 3 p.m. on Friday. The men were expected to return the next morning.
By Saturday afternoon, relatives said, the men had not returned and a report was filed at Mayaro Police Station.
Fishermen from the area began searching the water off Mayaro, while relatives rented a private helicopter to comb the area. The men were not sighted.
A report was filed at the Mayaro Police Station.
The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard was also contacted.