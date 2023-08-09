Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Wednesday debunked an allegation by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that the NCB Financial Group is in financial trouble, which could lead to a collapse in similar fashion to what took place at Clico, thus negatively impacting Guardian Holdings Ltd investors.
Last week Persad-Bissessar addressed recent “financial manoeuvres” by Michael Lee Chin at NCB Financial Group and questioned the financial industry’s exposure to a systemic collapse triggered by NCBFG.
Calling on the Central Bank Governor to immediately conduct a financial stress test on Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL), she noted that local investors who have billions of dollars of savings invested in GHL are worried about the financial health of the institution due to the majority shareholding ownership of NCBFG.
Labelling the claim as being arrant nonsense and outrageous, Imbert said on August 1, Persad-Bissessar raised the spectacle of a meltdown in NCB Jamaica, but omitted to tell the population that NCB Jamaica is a Jamaican bank, and not a Trinidad bank. Thus, it is not regulated by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago.
He said the Opposition Leader also omitted to tell the population that the only NCB entity that operates in Trinidad and Tobago is NCB Merchant Bank, which is associated with less than one per cent of banking operations in Trinidad and Tobago.
He noted that the Central Bank, in its consultation with its colleagues in the other territories in the Caribbean, have confirmed that NCB Merchant Bank is in good shape.
“Even though that is so, they still could not cause a systemic collapse in the financial sector in Trinidad and Tobago. And, the Opposition Leader should know that. Should know that NCB has less than one per cent of banking in Trinidad and Tobago. But, worse than that, this thing keeps going on,” Imbert said during a virtual press conference at the Ministry of Finance head office in Port of Spain.
He added: “Firstly, there is this attempt to fool the population that somehow the Ministry of Finance, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, and the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago have some responsibility for some bank that is regulated in Jamaica. Mysterious connection.
“It goes on to say this issue that NCB may or may not be having in Jamaica, will somehow affect Guardian Life. Now, you can go on the Guardian Holdings Limited website, which I did five minutes before I came here. And, I pulled down their consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2022, and the profit of the Guardian Group before taxation in 2022 was $1.27 billion, and after taxation it was $1.13b.”
Producing documents to support his claim, the Finance Minister said Guardian Holdings first quarter financials as at March 2023, showed a profit before tax of $100 million, and $62m after tax, while its second quarter (June 30) pre-tax profit was $358m, and $253m after taxation.
“So, in the first six months of this calendar year, the Guardian Group has made a profit after tax of over $300 million.”
He said for the sake of confirming the soundness of the Group, he posed several questions to the Central Bank and received these responses:
Q1: Can any difficulty that NCBFG is experiencing possibly create systemic risk for the financial sector in Trinidad and Tobago because of its majority ownership of Guardian Holdings?
Ans: NCBFG is the parent company for Guardian Holdings, however, the two entities are separate legal entities. Guardian Holdings published its audited financial statement for December 2022 which reflected a financially sound position. All Trinidad and Tobago regulated financial entities in the Guardian Holdings Group are ring-fenced with adequate capital and liquidity at this time.
Q2: Is Guarding Holdings in any trouble in terms of capital adequacy ratios, liquidity, etc?
Ans: As stated previously, all Trinidad and Tobago regulated financial entities in the Guardian Holdings Group are meeting regulatory requirements at this time, including adequate capital and liquidity.
Q3: Is the inspector of financial institutions seeing anything in Guardian Holdings reports or statements, that are any cause for concern?
Ans: No.
Q4: If NCB Financial Group collapses or suffers a liquidity crisis, what would that do to Guardian Holdings?
Ans: NCB simply has shares in Guardian Holdings. In the event that NCB fails, these shares which are listed on the stock market, can be sold without impacting the soundness and safety of the Guardian Group.
“I thought it important to come here and debunk this nonsense that is being put out in the public domain by the Leader of the Opposition in this election period, about a possible collapse of Guardian Holdings,” Imbert said.
He also refuted two other allegations by Persad-Bissessar.
“The one that I find very bothersome is this continuing false claim about an inheritance tax. And, it appears no matter how many times we debunk this false allegation, it just re-emerges like a bad penny.”
He said some sent him a photograph of a huge billboard in the Tarouba area in San Fernando, alleging that the Government intends to impose a 25 per cent inheritance tax.
“Now, as far back as June 14, I sent out a press release making it crystal clear that this was ludicrous, fabricated, outrageous, and that the leader of the Opposition was just engaging in a flight of fantasy, having made up this story, but it just continues.
“This is some kind of new approach to propaganda in Trinidad and Tobago.”
Producing a copy of the 2023 EY Worldwide Estate and Inheritance Tax Guide, he said for those who wish to know, there are taxation guides published by all of the leading auditing firms.
“In this document it will tell you all the countries in the world that have inheritance, tax, estate tax and wealth tax and so on. Trinidad and Tobago is not in there. Trinidad and Tobago will never in there. There will never be an inheritance tax in Trinidad and Tobago under this Government. I just don’t understand why this thing keep recurring like a bad penny.
“The other thing that I find of deep concern is another piece of fiction, again from the Opposition Leader. In fact, all three bits of fiction I’m dealing with this morning emanate from the Leader of the Opposition.”
He noted that the next piece of fiction is an allegation that the Heritage and Stabilization Fund may have deposits in NCB Jamaica, or its subsidiaries or affiliates, or in Guardian Holdings Limited, and because the Government allegedly have investments in NCB and Guardian Holdings, this could be the reason why the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund has lost one billion dollars.
Stating that as recently as July 31 he got some information form the Heritage and Stabilization Fund, Imbert said: “The Net Asset value (NAV) of the Heritage and Stabilization Fund was US$5.6 billion, which is US$900 million more. So, you’re talking over TT$6 billion more than it was at the end of the third quarter in 2022.
“In 2022 the global equity market all over the world suffered adverse events, and Heritage and Stabilization Funds and Sovereign Wealth Funds all over the world lost value. But, that was one year ago. Now, one year later, I want to repeat, the HSF is US$5.6b. It is more than it was when we came into office in 2015. It has not lost a penny between last year and this year. It has recovered all of its value. So, again, this is another figment of the imagination of the Opposition Leader.”
He said having asked the question if the HSF has any investments in NCB Jamaica, NCB Global Finance, Guardian Holdings Limited, or any affiliated company, the response he got from the Central Bank was that the HSF does not have investments in either NCB Financial Group or any NCB entity whatsoever, or in Guardian Holdings or any company associated with Guardian Life.
“And, they went on to say something that people should know, that these entities are not eligible for investment under the Fund investment framework.
“So, not only does the Heritage Fund have no investments in NCB or Guardian Life or anything associated with those companies, but it is not allowed under the rules. And, I would think the Opposition Leader and her advisors, whoever they are, would know that,” Imbert said.