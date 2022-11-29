Flood-affected residents of Spring Village in Valsayn slept in their vehicles on Sunday night and planned to do the same last night, as floodwaters continued to rise slowly in and around their homes.
But the murky waters infested with giant African snails and rodents were not their only threat.
Potential thieves were also a cause for concern, said resident Bashist Sookdeo-Chakan.
When the Express visited the area along Southern Main Road in the vicinity of The University of the West Indies yesterday, the joiner recalled how thieves broke into people’s homes and vehicles during 2018 floods and stole their belongings.
He said on Sunday he sent his wife and children to stay with relatives in Arima and he decided to remain at the family home in Valsayn to protect hundreds of thousands of dollars in woodworking tools and equipment.
He said residents observed men lurking around the area last night.
Under his two-storey home, Sookdeo-Chakan’s lumber for woodworking projects floated in about two feet of water.
He forecast a bleak Christmas as many orders from customers are now on hold.
“I had a lot of customers. Plenty of other things damaged right now. Right now I’m trying to empty the room of water. Everything gone- fridge, bed, washing machine,” the father of two said.
He said his biggest concern was losing his $40,000-plus planer, a heavy duty machine that smooths the surface of wood.
Other tools, he said, were stored on higher ground and on his van.
As Sookdeo-Chakan spoke, rain started to pour heavily like it did on Sunday.
“That’s it there!” he exclaimed.
“If this falls for a while we’ll have to take out the motor from the planer.
That’s what we’re trying to brakes from because those motors are heavy. It’s over 100 pounds. The planer itself weighing 782 pounds. It’s best I just save the motor because it’s more costly to buy a motor, ” he told a neighbour.
“Right now I’m trying to bail out water where I have the machines now. I have two sump pumps working to get the water out,” he added.
Sookdeo-Chakan said he tried to sleep in his vehicle on Sunday night but could not.
“The water had risen again and it just had a little way to go again before it touched the machines, so you can’t really sleep,” he said.
“All I just want is for the water to go down. I was born and grew up here and this is the worst flooding I have ever seen,” he said.
A few houses away, Sookdaye Ramsubhag and her family sat in their yard close to the pavement under a blue tent eating food they had prepared on a ring stove in the yard.
Bamboo residents angry
Along Temple Street in Bamboo Settlement #2, angry businessmen and residents counted millions of dollars in losses.
“This is the first time in history Bamboo flooded from the back or from the eastern side,” businessman Inshan Ishmael told the Express.
“They did some repairs on the river bank by Mohan Street and what happened is that the excavator actually compressed the bank, left it compressed and left it lower than how all the other sections are. All the water is coming into Mohan Street and flooding the whole of Bamboo,” he said.
“Bamboo doesn’t flood from the back. All the water came from the back. We have never had this flooding our life. This is historic. The water has nowhere to go. The river is higher than the pump, so what happens is when they pump water out it’s coming in. And with the four areas where water is coming in, you’re pumping out one gallon and 100 gallons coming back in,” he said.
Ishmael added: “God is responsible for everything but this is an act of stupidity. The 2018 floods didn’t have so much water. I’m a businessman and I have insurance. My television station had a foot and a half of water but the insurance will cover that. We must have lost maybe about half a million dollars in equipment but my neighbour who makes doubles left here with his wife, daughter and son crying. Somebody has to be held accountable for this.”
In the background, Ravi Kalpoo and his crew from Kalpoo Bird Sanctuary Tours were seen transporting marooned residents and pets to safety via a boat.
“The situation is really bad. We came first early this morning to start up the pumps so that we could help drop the water levels here. We took in a few barrels of diesel and carried some people back and forth from their homes,” he said.
“We extracted a lot of people and their animals. They were trying to get all of their food stuff. Most people are vacating the area and going to higher ground, so we’re trying as much as possible to see what we can do. We might spend tonight here assisting in whatever way we can.
"Anyone needing our help can call 303-IBIS (4247),” he urged.