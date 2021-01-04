Suzzette

Killed: Suzette Sylvester

On the first day of the new school term, a secondary school teacher was killed at her home in Presyal this morning.

It is believed that 48-year-old Suzette Sylvester was murdered by a relative. The two were involved in arguments over the course of the weekend, police were told.

The woman’s body was discovered at around 6 a.m. by her mother.

The relative was seen fleeing the house at Mowlah Road Extension, where Sylvester was found.

The suspect went to the Chaguanas Police Station at 7 a.m. and told police what happened.

Police say the English teacher was beaten and bludgeoned to death, with the weapon possibly being a hammer.

Sylvester is being mourned online, with a former pupil writing: “They say you only know how it feel when it hits home. This was my mother I had for years a secondary school teacher who was more than a teacher to us. Now your life was taken short. I’m broken… “.

