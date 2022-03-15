Trinidad and Tobago national Giselle Devereaux-Iman, who participated in the Miss Trans Star International Pageant in Spain, took to the competition stage on Friday to lash out at Trinidadians for their lack of support.
Miss Trans Star International is a beauty pageant for transgender women.
Devereaux-Iman, who identifies as a woman, also revealed that people from this country have been sending her death threats and a lot of “hate” mail.
The 36-year-old and 27 other transgender candidates from around the world took part in the beauty pageant in Barcelona.
The contestants participated in a full week of activities and competitions in the lead-up to coronation night on Saturday.
It was during the preliminary show on Friday, which featured evening gown, national costume and swimsuit competitions, that Devereaux-Iman made the comments.
“I come from the twin island of Trinidad and Tobago, which is a third world country. With me standing on this stage right now, my country isn’t happy with me. They send me a lot of death threats, a lot of hate e-mails in my account,” she said.
“But I have one thing to say to Trinidad and Tobago: I am happy. I am proud. I love myself and no matter what you say or do I am not going to stop. Transgenders are here forever! I am proud, I am courageous, I am loved, I am determined, I am powerful and I am a black empowered woman,” she added.
There was resounding applause from the audience and other contestants as Devereaux-Iman ended.
Other competitors spoke about the challenges they faced being transgender, the obstacles they had to overcome, and lauded the people who supported them along the way.
The preliminary round of the competition was carried live on Facebook and was viewed 58,000 times.
On coronation night, the T&T contestant made it to the top 16 but did not advance to the top 11.
Nicaragua’s Tiffany Gonzalez was crowned winner.
The Express was unable to reach Devereaux-Iman yesterday for an interview.
Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell told the Express via WhatsApp that he was not aware of the competition.
Asked to comment on Devereaux-Iman’s statements, he said: “I am a stranger to that contestant and to that competition, but I am happy that they are happy. Happiness is to be celebrated.”
Backlash from Trinis
On Facebook yesterday, many people felt Devereaux-Iman was unpatriotic.
“How can you represent a country and have zero national pride. I understand this person may have been the victim of cyber-bullying but the way this was expressed was totally wrong. Not the forum in my opinion. Airing dirty laundry on an international stage is trying too hard,” one woman pointed out.
Another commenter described the T&T contestant as “opportunistic and immature”.
“I’m all for equal rights. My concern is how can you wear the banner of Trinidad and Tobago, and only be afforded that platform because you’re a delegate representing T&T, and then stand and send an aggressive message to Trinidad and Tobago as if you’re breaking free from your oppressor (oppressor being T&T), all while you’re literally representing T&T!?”
“You should be speaking as an independent party then. Isn’t the point of being a delegate under the patronage of the T&T agency who sent you, to proudly represent T&T? So you’re using the platform T&T affords you to bash us on a topic that is globally sensitive and settle a score with your antagonists?” she stated.
“I am happy there are competitions like this for trans-women and happy she can be herself, but she didn’t have to embarrass this country so,” said another woman.