A day after the Miss World Pageant was postponed because of multiple Covid-positive cases, Miss World T&T Jeanine Brandt has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Miss World T&T today, her result came as she was getting ready to depart the San Juan Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Puerto Rico, where the finals was to be held Thursday night.

At least 19 other contestants and pageant staffers tested positive in the past week, leading to the postponement of the finals.

Miss World T&T stated that Brandt has been assessed by medical personnel and is doing well, and remains in quarantine, as per Puerto Rico health regulations.

“The team for Miss World T&T would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the overwhelming support shown over the past months for Jeanine Brandt”, the statement read.

