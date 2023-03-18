Sixty-four-year-old Sahadeo Ramsaroop has been reported missing to officers at the Princes Town police station.
Sahadeo, of St Croix Road, Princes Town, was last seen on March 13.
He is of East Indian descent, brown in complexion, approximately five feet, eight inches tall and has a stocky, strong built. He has a tattoo of an eagle on one of his arms, is clean-shaven and bald. Sahadeo was last seen wearing a pair of black, long soft pants, a light green jersey, and a pair of slippers - either green or blue.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the public’s urgent assistance in locating him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Princes Town police station at 655-2231. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.