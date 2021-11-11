Six months ago, 16-year-old Amelia Glasgow walked out of her family’s home and has not returned.
The teenager contacted her grandmother two months later saying she was safe. And on Tuesday, Amelia wrote on her father’s Facebook page wishing him Happy Birthday and a long life.
Andy Glasgow, her father, says he is disappointed in the police response to his daughter’s disappearance and is appealing to her to come home.
In a telephone interview with the Express on Wednesday, Glasgow said he filed a missing person report on May 18, the day she left their Laventille Road, East Dry River, Port-of-Spain home.
“The police have not done anything about it. People telling me they see her and when I get there she is gone. I heard she is in Beetham but I cannot go in there because I am from Laventille,” he said.
Glasgow said he tried calling his daughter’s cellphone and messaging on social media but there was no response.
He said his daughter had left her belongings behind and he was worried that she was in bad company. She was wearing a black and white dress.
Glasgow said he was sitting across the road from his home while his daughter was doing online classes inside. “I looked away and she vanished. I didn’t see anything. A while later, a friend told me he saw her going into a white car and I went inside to check on her. She was not there and she wiped her laptop so I couldn’t find anything. I made a report and nothing happened,” he said.
Glasgow said he had given up on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to find his only child. “I am hoping to find her on my own. I am asking anyone with information to contact me. My daughter had a troubled life and got involved with bad people. I want to save her. Please, help me,” he said.
The TTPS has issued a notice on Amelia’s disappearance, asking for anyone with information to contact the Besson street Police Station at 623-1395, 5173 or 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS