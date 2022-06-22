An 11-year-old boy, who failed to return home on Sunday, has been found.
The boy told investigators he left his home in Malabar on Sunday evening and went to Arima to solicit money in front of Hearty Foods supermarket.
However, he ended up staying longer than he expected and didn’t want to attempt to go home alone in the dark.
He used the money he received by begging from strangers to purchase snacks and KFC.
The following day he returned home. His mother immediately notified the police that the boy had been found and a statement was recorded.