RATHER than risk “licks” from his parents, a 12-year-old boy chose instead to brave the cold night and slept in a park near his home, without any food and water.
The child, who was reported missing in Arima on Monday, safely returned home the following day.
The child, police were told, walked into the house, much to the relief of his father, about 8.25 a.m. on Tuesday.
Due to the sensitive nature of the story, details which will identify the minor have been omitted.
The boy told his father he had arrived home late from his school, which is also in Arima, on Monday night and was afraid of “getting in trouble and getting licks. As a result, he hid in the park near the family’s home where he spent the night.
On Monday night, temperatures in Trinidad went as low as 18.4°C.
The father informed the police that his son had been located.