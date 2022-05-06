A senior member of the Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Force who went missing on Wednesday was found dead in a vehicle in Las Lomas on Thursday.
The body of Warren Ronnie Bruce, a captain of the TTCF, was discovered in a black Suzuki Ciaz parked at Narinedath Trace, Governor Trace, Las Lomas No.1.
Police said the body of Bruce, who lived at Gerbera Avenue, Malick, bore no marks of violence.
On Facebook, the Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Force 1st Infantry Battalion posted a message, mourning the loss of Bruce.
“Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Force mourns the loss of Captain Warren Bruce. May God comfort his family, friends and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace”, the post read.
On TV6’s Beyond the Tape programme, Superintendent Roger Alexander hailed Bruce as “a changemaker” in his community.
“This man advocated for the development of youths. You died at a time when we needed you the most, sir. He inspired adults who in turn inspired youths to be different, to be humble, wise, educate yourself for a better tomorrow for yourself and your family, and assist others when you can. Display your character by the things that you do and say”, said Alexander.
Bruce was last seen on Wednesday at Price Plaza at Chaguanas driving his brother’s vehicle, and was expected that afternoon to pick up his brother in Port-of-Spain but did not.
A police report said that at around 7.10 a.m. on Thursday, PCs Daniel and Ramsingh of the Las Lomas police post responded to the finding of the vehicle at Narinedath Trace.
Officers found the body of Bruce lying on the back seat of the vehicle.
The body was clad in black jersey and black trousers, with one side of brown leather dress shoes on his left foot, and a black and white sock on his right foot.
The police report said that the first responders detected a strong scent of gasoline emanating from inside the vehicle.
The body was examined by a district medical officer who told police that there were no marks of violence.
The police report said that officers were told that Bruce depressed having recently suffered from the Covid-19 coronavirus and his health was on the decline.
The body was removed to the mortuary of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex pending an autopsy.
The vehicle was wrecked to the Cunupia Police Station.
Cpl Nelson is continuing investigations.