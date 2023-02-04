THE mother of missing Danette Pierre believes she was taken against her will. She is pleading for her daughter’s kidnappers to release the mom of three.
“Let my child come home. Her children need her, her baby is a year and ten months, let her come home,” Danette’s mother, Donna Pierre, begged during a recent interview.
Danette is the mother of a 13-year-old girl and two boys ages seven years and 22 months.
Pierre has been left baffled over her daughter’s disappearance. “My child was taken (but) we have had no kind of ransom demand. What was the purpose of taking her? Why no ransom demand?”
She last saw Danette, 31, a week ago between 8.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at their Petite Morne, Ste Madeleine, home. “She got a call and she went and got ready and say, ‘I just making a turn and come back’. She wasn’t dressed to say to go out to lime or meet up to lime. When going out, she dressing proper. I had no reason to doubt she was reaching somewhere close and coming back,” the 63-year-old said.
Checks with her friends over the weekend also revealed that Danette had no plans to go out with them.
The retiree also explained that, when out, her daughter would usually call. “She would always check in, check to make sure I alright and the children alright...Everybody knows she doesn’t mix matters, especially where her children concerned.”
However, when no calls came by midnight on Saturday and Danette did not return home, Pierre called her cellular phone but there was no response. She continued over the weekend and it rang and then went to voicemail. It has since been going straight to the automatic feature. “That is not like my daughter,” Donna Pierre said.
A missing person report was made to the police on Sunday and Pierre followed up with officers on Monday. She continues to be in contact with officers at the Mon Repos Police Station.
Family members have also been in contact with the police, including the Anti-kidnapping Unit and the Cyber Unit. Pierre was in high praise of the Police Service.
Danette is five feet, seven inches tall, medium built, light brown in complexion, has brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has tattoos including one on her arm with her children’s names.
She was last seen wearing a pair of denim jeans, a white T-shirt with a print and a light blue denim shirt.
• Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can contact the Ste Madeleine police station at 653-1023 or 800-TIPS. The police can also be reached at 555, 999, 911 or through any police station. The information can also be shared on the TTPS App.